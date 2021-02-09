The official website of the Arab Space Genius Program has specified six scientific, professional and material privileges that students who are selected for the first batches of the program will receive, most notably the provision of specialized training in space science and technology within the highest scientific standards in the world, and granting them a three-year residency in the country, covered with costs, and the possibility Working on current space projects in the UAE, and engaging in specialized programs on these projects.

Last Saturday, the Emirates Space Agency announced the selection of 10 winners to join the first session of the program, in the talent track, in addition to choosing five others in the postgraduate track, after screening and filtering more than 37,000 applications from various Arab countries.

In detail, the Emirates Space Agency confirmed that the Arab Space Genius Program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in July 2020, coincided with the successful launch of the Hope Probe in the first Arab space mission to explore Mars, It seeks to embrace the most prominent Arab scientific talents and minds, to help them translate their passion for space science, develop their creative ideas, provide appropriate specialized training for them, and qualify them for future professional opportunities, in a way that contributes to strengthening and supplying the space industries sector in the Arab world, through optimal investment in Young Arab cadres.

The agency stated, on its official online platform, that this program is the first intensive specialized scientific training program to incubate and nurture outstanding Arab talents and talents, to train them in the field of space science and technology, and to qualify them to work in the space industries sector, reflecting the UAE’s belief that any Emirati achievement is an achievement For the Arabs, and any Arab achievement constitutes a collective force that will benefit the region. It also constitutes a step towards creating an Arab scientific community in the field of space sciences, which will be an effective and effective part of the global space science community.

While the official website of the program, which falls under the supervision of the Emirates Space Agency, stressed the importance of investing in the space industries sector, multi-use space technology and life applications, describing this sector as a major nerve in supporting the knowledge-based economy of the future, explaining that the vision of the program depends on five main axes The first: strengthening the role and leadership of the Arab world in the field of space, the second: inspiring Arab youth and encouraging them to study advanced sciences and technologies, and the third: teaching, training and refining the skills of promising talents in the Arab world in the field of space, then supporting and building capacities of the Arab world’s youth, scientists and experts in the field Space science and technology, while the last axis is to stimulate the aspect of space technical scientific research and development, in order to contribute to achieving sustainable development for the region.

According to the site, the program achieves six scientific and professional privileges for those joining its first batch, and what follows it, including: providing specialized training for those who join in space science and technology within the highest scientific standards in the world, granting them a three-year residency in the country, covered with costs, and providing full opportunities to provide them With the tools and knowledge that enable them to pursue promising future careers in the space sector, and provide opportunities to apply for educational grants in related disciplines, in addition to obtaining financial rewards, and experienced and competent program members are allowed to work on current space projects in the UAE, and to engage in programs Specialized around these projects.

13 scientific majors

The official website of the Arab Space Genius Program stated that the program includes 13 scientific majors concerned with space science and related technologies, and they include: “Aerospace engineering, space communications, space infrastructure, astrophysics, atmospheric sciences, space navigation control, design and construction of satellites and vehicles. Space, space robots, space mining, monitoring space climate models, analyzing space data, inventions and applications related to space science, which are part of daily uses, such as remote sensing and positioning systems, as well as specializing applications of space technologies, to address urgent challenges such as a crisis of scarcity of resources. World hydropower, manage ecosystems, enhance human security ».





