The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified six advantages for private establishments that achieve Emiratisation goals, including obtaining discounts of up to 80% on fees for the Ministry’s services.

The advantages include joining the establishment that is committed to the Emiratisation goals to the “Nationalisation Partners Club”, raising its classification to the first category, and obtaining the Ministry’s support provided to the distinguished facility in training and employing citizens, in addition to benefiting from the support packages of the “Nafes” program to assist establishments in Emiratisation, and provide this facility Emirati cadres qualified to fill skilled positions.

The Ministry called on establishments that employ 50 or more workers to take the initiative to achieve the semi-annual Emiratisation targets, amounting to 1% of the skilled jobs in them, until December 31.

Finally, a decision was issued to expand the scope of Emiratisation in the private sector, targeting companies that employ from 20 to 49 employees, as the decision requires them to appoint at least one citizen in 2024, and a second citizen in 2025, in specific economic activities.

The Ministry stressed the importance of the new decision, as it “establishes citizen participation in supporting the labor market and the national economy,” noting that there are 79,000 male and female citizens currently working in the private sector, which is the largest number of Emiratisation in the private sector in the history of the state.

The previous decision targeted private sector companies that employ 50 or more employees, and the rate of localization growth in them is 2% annually in skilled jobs, and it rises annually until it reaches 10% in 2026.

The Ministry enumerated the economic activities identified by the new decision, which amount to 14 main activities, including 71 sub-activities, and include information and communications, financial and insurance activities, real estate, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative services and support services, education, and activities in the field of human health and social work. Arts and entertainment, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, accommodation and hospitality services activities.

She pointed out that companies that are not committed to implementing the new decision will be required to make financial contributions of 96,000 dirhams in January 2025, for the year 2024, and if they do not achieve the target in the following year, they are obligated to pay a financial contribution of 108,000 dirhams.