Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Administrative changes at the level of team supervisors, sports directors, and administrators accompanied the preparations of the “ADNOC Professional League” clubs for the new season 2024-2025, which will start in the second half of next August, with the first round matches of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.”

The corridors of the professional clubs witnessed a number of changes, led by Al Ain, with the appointment of Brazilian Rodrigo Mendes, the former star of the team, who won the title of the “AFC Champions League 2003” with “Al Zaeem”, as the club’s sports director, in addition to Ahmed Al Shamsi continuing as the first team manager.

Al Jazira appointed its former player Khamis Ismail, who played for the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” for 6 seasons from 2010-2011 to the middle of the 2015-2016 season, as the club’s first football team manager, and thanked the former first football team supervisor, Mohammed Salem Al-Enezi.

Sharjah returned Abdul Aziz Mohammed, a member of the club’s football company’s board of directors, to his previous position as “first team supervisor,” in the new distribution of administrative tasks to the members, in the first meeting chaired by Khalid Al Madfa.

Khorfakkan Club appointed Anwar Mohammed Al Hammadi as the first team manager, while Bani Yas Football Club Company appointed Salem Obaid Al Zaabi as the executive director of the club’s football company.

Last June, Al Wahda Football Club Company expressed its thanks and appreciation to Riyadh Al Dhawadi for his sincere efforts during his tenure as the club’s “sports director.”