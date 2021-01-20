The UAE ranked first in many indicators dealing with the emerging corona virus – Covid 19 – from the response stage to the stage of recovery and overcoming the health, economic and social repercussions of the virus.

The Emirates News Agency “WAM” monitors the 6 most prominent achievements that the UAE has achieved, “number one” in the world and in the Middle East, in the field of dealing with the Corona pandemic, from the beginning of its emergence until today.

Dosage distribution: The UAE ranked first in the world in the distribution of daily doses within 7 days from January 12 to January 18, at a rate of 1.16 doses per 100 people. The UAE also ranked fifth in the world in the availability of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine. .

The number of checks: The UAE succeeded in being the first country in the world in which the number of new tests for the new Corona virus exceeded the number of actual residents, as the UAE on October 6 last crossed the barrier of 10 million checks since the start of the pandemic, to become the first country in the world in which the number of tests exceeded the number of Population and that for countries whose population exceeds one million people.

Detection of infection: The UAE made a remarkable achievement last July, as part of its continuous efforts to limit the spread of the virus, after the successful practical application of using police dogs at the country’s airports to detect potential infected with the emerging corona virus, to be the first country in the world to succeed in the actual application of this experiment Scientific.

The UAE topped the countries of the Middle East region, in the list of best dealings to lead countries during the global crisis of the new Corona virus / Covid-19 /, according to a questionnaire of the Global Soft Power Index, which was issued by “Brand Finance” from Britain.

The UAE ranked first in the Middle East and third in the world in terms of public satisfaction with the measures and measures taken by the government with regard to combating the epidemic, according to a report issued by the Toluna International Foundation for Consumer Survey last June.

Vehicle examination: The UAE is the first country in the Middle East region and the fifth in the world to implement a Corona virus test from inside the vehicle, which is conducted through centers distributed in all emirates of the country, with a record time not exceeding 5 minutes.

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the UAE has been distinguished by the adoption of exceptional measures in which it has devoted all the resources and tools necessary to overcome the most difficult stage, as it hastened to launch the national sterilization program and implement the remote education and work systems, and it was also one of the first countries to use innovative treatments for people with HIV such as stem cell treatment As well as building the largest laboratory in the world for the new Corona examinations outside China, and many other precautionary measures in all fields that have greatly contributed to limiting the spread of the virus.





