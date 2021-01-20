Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE ranked first in many indicators dealing with the emerging corona virus – Covid 19, starting from the response stage to the stage of recovery and overcoming the health, economic and social repercussions of the virus.

And it monitors the 6 most prominent achievements that the UAE has achieved “number one” in the world and the Middle East in the field of dealing with the Corona pandemic since its inception.

Dosing

The UAE ranked first in the world in the distribution of daily doses within 7 days from January 12 to January 18, at a rate of 1.16 doses per 100 people. The UAE also ranked fifth in the world in the availability of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Number of examinations

The UAE succeeded in becoming the first country in the world in which the number of new tests for the new Corona virus exceeded the number of actual residents, as last October 6, the UAE crossed the barrier of 10 million tests since the start of the pandemic, becoming the first country in the world in which the number of tests exceeded the number of people, This is for countries whose population exceeds one million.

Detect the injury

Last July, the UAE achieved a remarkable achievement, as part of its continuous efforts to limit the spread of the virus, after the successful practical application of using police dogs in the country’s airports to detect potential infected with the emerging corona virus, making it the first country in the world to succeed in the actual application of this scientific experiment.

Deal

The UAE topped the countries of the Middle East region, in the list of best dealings for the leadership of countries during the global crisis of the new Corona virus “Covid-19”, according to a questionnaire of the Global Soft Power Index, issued by Brand Finance from Britain.

Public satisfaction

The UAE ranked first in the Middle East and third in the world, in terms of public satisfaction with the measures and measures taken by the government with regard to combating the epidemic, according to a report issued by the Toluna Foundation International for Consumer Survey last June.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and the fifth in the world to implement the Corona virus test from inside the vehicle, which is performed through centers distributed in all emirates of the country, with a record time not exceeding 5 minutes.

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the UAE has been distinguished by the adoption of exceptional measures in which it has devoted all the resources and tools necessary to overcome the most difficult stage, as it hastened to launch the national sterilization program and implement the remote education and work systems, and it was also one of the first countries to use innovative treatments for people with HIV, such as stem cell treatment. As well as building the largest laboratory in the world for new Corona examinations outside China, and many other precautionary measures.