The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever The company says that Second Generation Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce to date and has been designed keeping in mind 116 years of history. The second-generation Ghost Rigid aluminum is built on the Rolls-Royce Superframe architecture and comes in all-wheels drive, all-wheels steering.

New laser headlamps help you see up to 600 meters The new Rolls-Royce features the World First Planar Suspension System. The front of this sedan car has new laser headlamps, with the help of which you can see up to 600 meters away. The car has C-shaped DRLs. The new and more aggressive bumper has air intake that extends across the entire front side.

Pre-prolonged Rolls-Royce Ghost Rolls-Royce’s Ghost is longer than before. The length of this sedan is 89mm, while its width has increased by 30mm and height by 21mm. However, there has been no change in its wheelbase. The car gets self-closing doors and opens on its own.

Speed ​​from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.8 seconds The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, which generates 571PS of power and 850Nm of peak torque. The engine sends power to all the wheels, which helps the Ghost achieve speeds of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.8 seconds. Its electronically limited top speed is 250 km per hour.

Rear-seat entertainment screens in the car The Rolls Royce sedan has a micro environmental purification system with climate control. The car has 1,300 watt 18 speakers of Bose. The car also gets rear-seat entertainment screens. Apart from this, it has a head-up display, 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control, wild life and pedestrian warning system.

new Delhi.Luxury car maker UK Rolls-Royce has launched the second generation Ghost car. The Rolls Royal sedan will be available in India from the year 2021 and has an initial ex-showroom price of Rs 6.95 crore. This Rolls-Royce sedan was showcased about 11 years ago. This car has come with many cool features. So let’s know its details …