MARRAKECH. A strong earthquake occurred at 22.45 in Morocco. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a magnitude of 6.8. The phone lines are down, and much of the city is still dark. The first images show collapsed walls and damage in the medina, people fleeing and cracks even in some streets.

The first on-site findings confirm that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8, at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter not very far from the imperial city. In Marrakech, visible cracks have also opened in the bell tower of the Catholic church in the new part of the city.