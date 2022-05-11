Second seismological center, earthquake hit the Jujuy region; there are reports on social media of people who felt tremor in SP

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Tuesday night (May 10, 2022) the north of Argentina. The quake occurred at a depth of 176 kilometers in the province of Jujuy. The information was released by the EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center).

According to the EMSC, the tremor occurred in the region close to the border with Chile and Bolivia. Until the publication of this report, at 10 pm, there was no information about injuries and damage caused by the tremor.

The EMSC used its Twitter account to register the earthquake and continues to provide more information there. “Earthquake identified 2 min 20 sec in Argentina”wrote the seismological center.

The USGS (United States Geological Survey) stated that the intense tremor could be felt in Chile and even in Brazil, in São Paulo. On social media, Brazilian netizens made publications claiming to have felt slight tremors.

