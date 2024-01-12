The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the number of subscribers to the unemployment insurance system exceeded 6.7 million subscribers since its implementation until last November.

It reported that companies in the private sector, according to the latest Labor Market Statistical Observatory data, paid more than 232 million dirhams to workers in exchange for the benefits they requested over the past five years, within the framework of providing social protection and well-being for the country’s workforce, guaranteed by a system of advanced legislation and policies that enhance The labor market environment enhances the well-being of workers.

The Ministry also announced, during the launch event of the “Labor Market Observatory in the UAE,” that more than 26,000 workers have benefited from the insurance program to protect workers’ entitlements over the past five years, including claims related to wages, unpaid end-of-service benefits, and other legal entitlements. .

Observatory statistics updated as of January 8 showed that workforce protection reached 98.8%, which is the percentage of the workforce in the private sector that benefits from the availability of the workers’ protection insurance system that protects financial entitlements, including unpaid wages. The results showed that the average amount paid as dues to each worker amounts to 8,000 dirhams, and the dues may reach 20,000 dirhams, while the percentage of companies’ commitment to stopping their workers from performing their work that is performed under the sun and in open spaces during the noon hours in the summer months is 99%. .

By analyzing these results, it becomes clear that employers are committed to workers’ rights, most notably the payment of wages, in accordance with the legislation regulating labor relations, which would contribute significantly to building balanced and stable relations between the two parties to this relationship, which is governed by the law regulating labor relations, its executive regulations, and ministerial decisions.

The mechanism of the Wage Protection System enables employers to fulfill their obligations towards their employees in the easiest and most convenient way, through a strategic partnership with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. The worker’s receipt of his wages is one of the rights that the employer must adhere to, as he is considered late in paying the wage if he does not pay it within the first 15 days from the due date, unless the employment contract stipulates for a shorter period.

Administrative procedures are applied against establishments that have not amended their conditions during the past period in accordance with what was required of them, according to the length of delay in payment, the size of the establishment, and the number and percentage of workers not receiving their wages. Labor Market Observatory statistical data also indicated that the number of subscribers to the unemployment insurance system exceeded 6.7 million subscribers since its implementation until last November. The unemployment insurance system includes workers in the federal and private government sectors, as it provides a low-cost job security umbrella that supports the career path and living stability of workers in the country, in a step that would enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, relying on innovative mechanisms without burdening employers and employers. No costs.

The positive impact of the unemployment insurance system is that it is one of the pillars of the system of legislation aimed at attracting Emirati cadres and competencies with international skills, motivating them and providing them with the best means of care, which is considered a driving force for the growth of the economic sectors in the country. The Labor Market Observatory provides periodic data and information in Arabic and English about the various indicators of the labor market, the outputs of its regulatory policy system, innovative programs and initiatives, and other topics related to the labor market in the country.