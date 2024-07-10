A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of South Africa today.

The US Geological Survey said in a statement that the earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the epicenter of the earthquake was 2,100 kilometers southeast of the coastal city of Arniston, which has a population of about 1,200.

No information has been received about casualties or material losses as a result of the earthquake so far.