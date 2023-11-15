The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced an increase in the number of subscribers to the unemployment insurance system, reaching more than six million and 600 thousand subscribers since its launch at the beginning of the year until mid-November, stressing that “the continuous increase in the number of subscribers to the system reflects its success and the awareness of those included.” Because of its importance.”

The Ministry said, “The unemployment insurance system provides a social protection umbrella that ensures the continuity of a decent life for workers in the federal and private government sectors, both citizens and residents of the country, during the period of unemployment, by compensating the insured with a cash sum for a period of three months in the event of his unemployment.” From work, until an alternative job opportunity becomes available.” The Ministry indicated in a press statement yesterday that the legal deadline for subscribing to the system expired last October, 10 months after the system began to be implemented on January 1, which is the period that was granted to those included in this system to participate in it, as non-subscribers must pay Financial fines amounting to 400 dirhams, in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 97 of 2022, regarding the mechanisms and controls for implementing the unemployment insurance system, which also stipulated the application of a fine of 200 dirhams against subscribers who do not adhere to the payment period.

Last June, the Ministry announced that the implementation of fines against non-subscribers to the system would be postponed to October 1, instead of July 1, to allow all those included to register and benefit from the benefits provided to them by the system.

The Ministry explained that “administrative procedures will be applied against those who are not committed to paying the prescribed fines, so that they will not be granted a new work permit until payment is made, and the value of the fine will be deducted from the worker’s wages or end-of-service gratuity.”

All workers who do not subscribe to the system can view the value of the fine and pay it through the Ministry’s smart application or website, or visit one of the approved business service centers. Digital channels also provide the feature of submitting requests to pay the fine in installments, with the aim of reducing the burden on customers. The Ministry receives requests for exemption from the fine if documents supporting the application are submitted, and the applicant is notified of the result within 15 working days from the date of submission, through the Ministry’s official channels.

The Ministry called on subscribers to the system (the insured) to commit to paying insurance premiums according to the agreed-upon payment period, noting that “interruption in payment exposes them to financial fines worth 200 dirhams and cancellation of the insurance policy.” The Ministry explained that workers in private sector establishments who were issued work permits after October 1, 2023, must participate in the unemployment insurance system within four months, noting that a fine of 400 dirhams will be imposed on those who do not subscribe to the system, after the expiry of the period. Referred to.