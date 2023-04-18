6.6 earthquake shakes waters south of Fiji; tsunami warning waived

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The tremor was registered at 16:31 local time
The tremor occurred 469 kilometers southeast of Suva, the capital of Fiji,
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the waters south of Fiji in the South Pacific on Tuesday. without a tsunami alert being activated Nor have the authorities yet reported any damage.
The tremor occurred at 4:31 p.m. local time (4:31 GMT) at a depth of 562 kilometers and 469 kilometers southeast of Suva, the capital of Fiji, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS)which records seismic activity around the world.
The epicenter was also 537 kilometers southeast of the town of Nadiwith about 42,200 inhabitants and the third most populous city in the country.
This region regularly suffers earthquakes of magnitude greater than five, which generally do not cause material damage due to the distance from inhabited areas.
(Keep reading: Indonesian earthquake: Magnitude 7 quake shakes the island of Java.)
INTERNATIONAL – REVISED ⚠️ | 6.6 magnitude earthquake (Mw) occurred at 00:31:41 today, Tuesday April 18, 2023, south of the islands #Fiji 🇫🇯, with a depth of 563 kilometers (Source: #USGS).
• Does not produce tsunami.
• Damage ruled out. pic.twitter.com/MNRXM0sdsT
– Chilean Geoscientific Network (@RedGeoChile) April 18, 2023
The North Lau Basin, located between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in the South Pacific, has dozens of active submarine volcanoes located between 1,000 and 1,500 meters deep.
This area is also part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the areas on the planet with the greatest seismic activity and where tremors of different intensity occur daily.
EFE
They find a crack in the seabed that could cause a magnitude 9 earthquake
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Papua New Guinea in Oceania
The photographer who saw corpses come out of the graves during the Popayán earthquake
