6.6 earthquake shakes waters south of Fiji; tsunami warning waived

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the waters south of Fiji in the South Pacific on Tuesday. without a tsunami alert being activated Nor have the authorities yet reported any damage.

The tremor occurred at 4:31 p.m. local time (4:31 GMT) at a depth of 562 kilometers and 469 kilometers southeast of Suva, the capital of Fiji, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS)which records seismic activity around the world.

The epicenter was also 537 kilometers southeast of the town of Nadiwith about 42,200 inhabitants and the third most populous city in the country.

This region regularly suffers earthquakes of magnitude greater than five, which generally do not cause material damage due to the distance from inhabited areas.

The North Lau Basin, located between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in the South Pacific, has dozens of active submarine volcanoes located between 1,000 and 1,500 meters deep.

This area is also part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the areas on the planet with the greatest seismic activity and where tremors of different intensity occur daily.

