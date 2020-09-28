In the 9th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab gave Rajasthan Royals a target of 224 runs. Rajasthan were relegated to a good position by Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. After Smith’s dismissal, Tewatia (53 runs off 31 balls with 7 sixes) did not get the ball on his bat and the com- mentator was also surprised at the decision to send him up. But Tewatia felt that his attitude was left for the last over as at one time he had scored only 8 runs off 19 balls, but turned the dice by hitting 5 sixes in the 18th over. The Royals not only set the record for the biggest goals in the IPL but also scored the biggest score while batting later in this tournament. Rahul, Smith and Sanju Samson have been praised by the legendary cricketers.

Great batting for Rajasthan Royals by batsmen Smith, Sanju and Teotia to chase big goals. All of them achieved the goal very cleverly. Surprised how the Punjab fast bowlers did not use the yorker too much and also failed to use M Ashwin adequately.

Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals ‘batsmen Smith, Sanju & amp; Tewatia to chase this mega total. They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully. Surprised how the @ lionsdenkxip fast bowlers did not bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP # IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/f52wF11uig & mdash ; Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

What an amazing game of cricket. So many things to talk about. Firstly – what courage and heart shown from Tewatia, especially after his poor start with the bat, well done young man-awesome! My man @IamSanjuSamson once again-pure class! Great win @rajasthanroyals wow wow wow! & mdash; Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

What an incredible game of cricket ….. Rahul Tewatia, you’ve shown all of us that miracles do happen. Five sixes in an over against an International fast-bowler. Receiving after the struggle. A Fairy tale. #RRvKXIP & mdash; Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

What a game !!!!!! #ipl # RRvKXIP @IamSanjuSamson solid as always. And how #Tewatia turned his innings and the game around is just UNBELIEVABLE !! Well done my man. & # 55357; & # 56399; & # 55356; & # 57341; & # 55357; & # 56399; & # 55356; & # 57341; & # 55357; & # 56399; & # 55356; & # 57341; & # 55357; & # 56399; & # 55356; & # 57341; & mdash; Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2020