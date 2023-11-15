6.5% of the drivers stopped in the last five weekends by the Traffic Police were found to be in a state of psychophysical alteration due to alcohol and/or drug abuse. The percentage comes following checks carried out by the Forces of the Order in view of the world day of remembrance of road victims scheduled for 19 November. “For five consecutive weekends in the months of October and November 2023, particular control services were repeated in the evening and night hours which simultaneously affected all the Italian provinces along the streets most affected by the nightlife”, says a note from the Police of State. “The statistical data that emerges from an initial, rapid analysis of the results highlights how approximately 6.5% of the drivers checked during the particular services were found to be driving in a state of psychophysical alteration due to the intake of alcohol or psychotropic substances or narcotics ”.

The numbers

Overall, 1,323 checkpoints were implemented in which 44,771 people and 24,350 vehicles were identified, whose drivers were subjected to checks of their psychophysical conditions using precursors and breathalyzers. The motorists who tested positive for alcohol were 1,461, equal to approximately 6%, while those found in a state of alteration due to drug use during the 109 services carried out with the aid of the State Police Health Services were 90, equal to to 14.7% of those checked (612).

Accidents are the leading cause of death for young people aged 15 to 29

In general, there is “an overall decrease in accidents, in the face, however, of a percentage increase in those involving young people, among whom, although the number of deaths is decreasing, there is an increase in injuries”, concludes the Police note. “Road accidents are confirmed as the main cause of death for young people between 15 and 29 years old and the most important causes are confirmed as distracted driving and excessive speed”.