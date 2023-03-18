6.5 magnitude earthquake is felt in southern Ecuador and northern Peru

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
So far, the authorities have not recorded any victims or property damage.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake on the open scale of richter checked in this saturday Guayas provincein the coastal area of Ecuador, and it was felt both in the south of that country and in the north of Peru, with no victims or material damage reported to date.
According to him Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School, the earthquake occurred at 12:11 local time (17:11 GMT ) at 2.78 degrees south latitude and 79.93 degrees west longitude. After the first earthquake, another one of magnitude 4.8 occurred, according to the Institute.
EFE
