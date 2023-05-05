A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 shook the central region of Ishikawa, in Japan, killing at least one and 21 injured, while still digging through the rubble of some collapsed houses.

Local people alerted in the middle of the long Golden Week holiday period. A man died after falling from a ladder in the city of Suzu, according to the police, and two buildings collapsed in the same area in which two people are missing. At least three Shinkansen fast trains have been suspended between the cities of Nagano and Kanazawa, and operators have reported long queues of tourists at stations as other regional rail routes have been canceled.

Complications of a different nature had the visitors of the Abeno Harukas skyscraper in Osaka, 300 meters high, where the elevators stopped independently after the first shock, interrupting the transport between the 58th and 60th floors for about an hour. The meteorological agency (JMA) has not issued a tsunami warning despite a 10-centimeter change in sea level has been reported, nor have anomalies been highlighted at the Shika and Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plants, respectively in the prefectures of Ishikawa and Niigata .

The JMA has warned of possible strong aftershocks in the area for at least a week.