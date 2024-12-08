Isabel Díaz Ayuso has once again granted the FEMAR company food in residences for the elderly and supervised minors. The contract includes an allowance of €6.48 for the elderly so that they have breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner per day. Yes, 6.48 euros. It’s not a mistake. With that money you can buy a liter of milk, a package of cookies, a package of rice, a jar of fried tomato and some of the cheapest cans of tuna. And get by all day. Every day for the rest of your life. That is the diet that Isabel Díaz Ayuso considers acceptable for the most vulnerable, for those who do not matter, for the old who will end up dying of grief in sidings that look more like leper colonies than first world residences. In short, they were going to die anyway.

The trilerismo of Ayuso and his chief of staff is class because it always manages to divert attention to where they want. We must recognize their superior value in this strategy of diverting public opinion towards the causes that interest them most, overshadowing all those that could harm them or are simply not the most conducive to them. Just as almost no one knows about the case of Ana Millán, as Ignacio Escolar wrote yesterday, few know the deplorable conditions of care for our elderly and minors in care. Madrid is a crusher of all those news that harm the survival of the established power.