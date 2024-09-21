The report pointed out that the most important agricultural exports are “citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, grapes, beans, sweet potatoes, mangoes, tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, guava, and pomegranates.”

Egypt’s total agricultural exports of citrus fruits amounted to 2.2 million tons, in addition to exporting 966 thousand tons of fresh potatoes, ranking second in agricultural exports, while 267 thousand tons of onions were exported, ranking third.

Beans (fresh + dry) came in fourth place with a total of 193 thousand tons, grapes came in fifth place with a total of 175.6 thousand tons, and potatoes came in sixth place with a total of 122 thousand tons.

Mangoes ranked seventh in exports with a total of 76 thousand tons, while Egypt’s pomegranate exports recorded 29.3 thousand tons, ranking eighth.

Egypt’s tomato exports ranked ninth with a total of 37,137 thousand tons, followed by garlic in tenth place with a total of 23.4 thousand tons.

While strawberries ranked eleventh in exports with a total quantity of 21.3 thousand tons, guava ranked last in exports with a total of 11.3 thousand tons.