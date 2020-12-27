A strong earthquake struck in Turkey, the strength of the aftershocks reached 6.4, reports Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center…

According to experts, the epicenter of the natural disaster was located 10 km west of the city of Seavridge. It is worth clarifying that about 5.4 thousand people live there.

The focus was located at a depth of 10 km. There were no reports of casualties or destruction.

In early November, a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, tremors were felt in Athens and Istanbul, but the Turkish province of Izmir suffered the most.

The earthquake caused over 200 buildings to be completely destroyed or severely damaged, and numerous casualties and injuries were reported.

Turkey after the earthquake

Earlier in the east of Uzbekistan there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5.