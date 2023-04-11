Dubai (Union)

Today, real estate transactions in the Dubai Land Department amounted to more than 6.3 billion dirhams.

The department witnessed the registration of 457 pledges of allegiance, at a value of 5.96 billion dirhams, including 52 pledges of allegiance to land, at a value of 4.78 billion dirhams, and 405 pledges of allegiance to apartments and villas, at a value of 1.18 billion dirhams.

The most important land sales came with a value of 4 billion dirhams in the Maqtara area, followed by a pledge of 631 million dirhams in the Layan 1 area, followed by a pledge of 35 million dirhams in the Abu Hail area.

The fourth district of Al-Habiyyah topped the regions in terms of the number of sales. As it recorded 15 pledges of allegiance at a value of 146 million dirhams, followed by the fifth district of Al-Hubiyah with 11 pledges of pledge of 30 million dirhams, and a third in the city of Hind 4 with 7 pledges of 8 million dirhams.

With regard to the most important sales of apartments and villas, the sale amounted to 76 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area as the most important sale, followed by the sale of 58 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area, and finally the sale of 50 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area.