Wednesday, September 20, 2023
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand’s South Island

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in World
It shook New Zealand’s south island on Wednesday, the government said on its website.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck New Zealand’s South Island on Wednesday, the government said on its website. The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 9:14 a.m. (9:14 p.m. GMT on Tuesday), was located 124 kilometers west of the city of Christchurch at a depth of 11 kilometers, noted the government website Geonet.

Through the website, some 15,000 people reported having felt the shaking.

New Zealand is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a collision zone of tectonic plates with high seismic and volcanic activity.

See also  Roads flooded in Korolev near Moscow due to heavy rains

