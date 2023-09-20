6.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand’s South Island

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
It shook New Zealand’s south island on Wednesday, the government said on its website.
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck New Zealand’s South Island on Wednesday, the government said on its website. The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 9:14 a.m. (9:14 p.m. GMT on Tuesday), was located 124 kilometers west of the city of Christchurch at a depth of 11 kilometers, noted the government website Geonet.
Through the website, some 15,000 people reported having felt the shaking.
New Zealand is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a collision zone of tectonic plates with high seismic and volcanic activity.
