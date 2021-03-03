The Ministry of Emergencies in Sakhalin Province, Russia’s Far East, announced that an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred near Shikotan Island of the Kuril Islands.

The ministry indicated in a statement that it had detected the earthquake on Wednesday morning, and its epicenter was 108 kilometers to the east of the town of Malukorelskoye on the mentioned island, according to the “Russia Today” channel.

The ministry added that the epicenter was at a depth of 50 km.

She emphasized that, according to the preliminary data, no injuries or damage were recorded. Nor were there any warnings issued about a possible tsunami.