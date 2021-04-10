An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck waters off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Saturday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced the quake occurred at 0530 pm (0930 GMT).

The epicenter was about 148 kilometers southwest of Sarangani town, Davao Occidental Territory. The tectonic earthquake struck, at a depth of about 314 kilometers.

The agency said that despite the strength of the earthquake, it is not expected to cause losses due to its depth, but it may have aftershocks.

The earthquake was felt in parts of Mindanao, including the city of General Santos and the town of Moncayo in Davao de Oro, and the town of Apple in the province of Sarangani.