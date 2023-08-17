The Colombian Geological Service reported this Thursday, July 17, an earthquake and several aftershocks. The largest was 6.1 magnitude, which caused the evacuation of thousands of people from homes, offices and restaurants. So far, authorities have confirmed no casualties or damage.

The earth shakes the capital of Colombia and other cities in the country.

In the last hours, the country’s Geological Service reported several telluric movements. Initially, a 5.9 earthquake was registered in Bogotá, whose epicenter was located in the north of the department of Meta, a few kilometers from the capital.

The tremor was felt in other cities of the nation, including the coffee region, a region that includes the departments of Caldas, Risaralda and Quindío, in western Colombia.

But the strongest earthquake came a few minutes later, measuring 6.1 in magnitude, with a depth of less than 30 kilometers, said the institute in charge of evaluating risks of geological origin.

Subsequently, at least two more movements of 5.6 magnitude were recorded.

Thousands of people evacuated from homes, offices and restaurants. At the moment, the authorities have not confirmed casualties or serious damage.