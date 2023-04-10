Monday, April 10, 2023
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Papua New Guinea in Oceania

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in World
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Papua New Guinea in Oceania


papua new guinea

Papua New Guinea suffered another earthquake recently.

Papua New Guinea suffered another earthquake recently.

Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook this Monday (local time) the waters of the Bismarck Sea, in eastern Papua New Guinea.

So far the authorities have not reported material damage or casualties, nor has a tsunami warning been issued.

The earthquake occurred at 11:05 a.m. local time and its hypocenter was located 10 kilometers deep, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world.

The nearest town is Kavieng, the capital of the province of New Ireland, which is located 224 kilometers from the epicenter of the tremor.

(Keep reading: The earthquake that helped calculate the date Jesus died.)

The island of New Guinea, the western half of which is part of Indonesia and eastern Papua New Guinea, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken every year by some 7,000 tremors, most of them moderate.

In 1998, a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Bismarck Sea, unleashing a tidal wave that destroyed dozens of villages and caused more than 2,200 deaths.

More news

– A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northern Papua New Guinea
– ‘You can lose faith’: Venezuelan rescuer tells how she helped in Türkiye
– 40 years have passed since the earthquake that killed 276 people in Popayán

EFE

