6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Papua New Guinea in Oceania

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Papua New Guinea suffered another earthquake recently.
Papua New Guinea suffered another earthquake recently.
Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook this Monday (local time) the waters of the Bismarck Sea, in eastern Papua New Guinea.
So far the authorities have not reported material damage or casualties, nor has a tsunami warning been issued.
The earthquake occurred at 11:05 a.m. local time and its hypocenter was located 10 kilometers deep, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world.
The nearest town is Kavieng, the capital of the province of New Ireland, which is located 224 kilometers from the epicenter of the tremor.
(Keep reading: The earthquake that helped calculate the date Jesus died.)
The island of New Guinea, the western half of which is part of Indonesia and eastern Papua New Guinea, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken every year by some 7,000 tremors, most of them moderate.
In 1998, a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Bismarck Sea, unleashing a tidal wave that destroyed dozens of villages and caused more than 2,200 deaths.
More news
– A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northern Papua New Guinea
– ‘You can lose faith’: Venezuelan rescuer tells how she helped in Türkiye
– 40 years have passed since the earthquake that killed 276 people in Popayán
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#magnitude #earthquake #struck #island #Papua #Guinea #Oceania
Leave a Reply