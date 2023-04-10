6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Papua New Guinea in Oceania

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook this Monday (local time) the waters of the Bismarck Sea, in eastern Papua New Guinea.

So far the authorities have not reported material damage or casualties, nor has a tsunami warning been issued.

The earthquake occurred at 11:05 a.m. local time and its hypocenter was located 10 kilometers deep, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world.

The nearest town is Kavieng, the capital of the province of New Ireland, which is located 224 kilometers from the epicenter of the tremor.

The island of New Guinea, the western half of which is part of Indonesia and eastern Papua New Guinea, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken every year by some 7,000 tremors, most of them moderate.

In 1998, a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Bismarck Sea, unleashing a tidal wave that destroyed dozens of villages and caused more than 2,200 deaths.

EFE