An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 degrees shook El Salvador on Thursday night, without registering victims or material damage for the momentreported the Salvadoran government.

The telluric movement was recorded at 10:26 p.m. local time (04:26 GMT on Friday) and its epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean 37 km south of Mizata beach in the department of La Libertad, at a depth of 41 km, he said in a report. the Ministry of the Environment (MARN).

President Nayib Bukele assured that “apparently” the earthquake “has not caused damage” in the country, since both the armed forces and the police “report nothing new”.

“The coast without incident. Main roads without damage. Apparently the earthquake has not caused damage. Thank God,” said the official.

The earthquake was also felt in Guatemala, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), who did not report affected people or material damage in that nation.

On social media, Salvadorans noted that the earthquake was felt in the country’s 14 departments, but was “more sensitive” in the coastal area, according to MARN.

In San Salvador, the tremor caused alarm among the population. In many residential areas, people left their homes and took to the streets, according to local press reports.

Aftershock Watchers

The Salvadoran Minister of the Interior, Juan Carlos Bidegain, assured that, although at the moment no personal injuries or material damages have been reported due to the earthquake, “the entire territory continues to be monitored.”

Civil Protection added that “all the institutions” of the system “are active” to attend possible emergencies derived from the earthquake. After the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, the Ministry of the Environment indicated that it has registered at least six aftershocks with an epicenter in the same area as the first event.

The strongest aftershock has been with a magnitude of 3.8 degrees, so we call on the population to be vigilant

“The strongest aftershock has been with a magnitude of 3.8 degrees, so we call on the population to be vigilant,” said Environment Minister Fernando López at a press conference.

López ruled out that there is any tsunami alert for the coastal area of ​​the country after the first earthquake.

“Earthquakes cannot be predicted,” said the minister, who, however, did not rule out the possibility that as a result of the 6.0-degree tremor “local faults could be activated” that eventually cause other earthquakes.

