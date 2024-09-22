6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Argentina On the afternoon of Saturday, September 21, the earthquake was also felt in Chile.

He The earthquake had its epicenter in San Luis but it had repercussions in Mendoza, San Juan and Córdoba, some residents of the Andes Mountains in Chile also felt it.

According to the National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRES), the earthquake occurred at 6:24 p.m. (Argentina time).

The intensity was four, that is, medium in San Luis, San Juan, Córdoba and Mendoza, this can be cause hanging objects to swing.

For citizens of La Rioja it was a weak to medium earthquake, as some people perceive it people at rest and hanging objects swing.

Screenshot of the National Institute for Seismic Prevention

So far, no injuries or material damage have been reported. Almost an hour later, another earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded in San Juan.