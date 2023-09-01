Home page politics

From: Emmanuel Zylla

Split

Russia had to accept high material costs in the Ukraine war. A Ukrainian drone destroyed three armored vehicles in one attack.

Kyiv – Mykhailo Fedorov expressed his particular satisfaction on Telegram on Thursday (31 August). The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Digital Transformation informed about a probably particularly bitter loss of material by Russia in the Ukraine war: “During the night, the fighters near Bakhmut destroyed Russian equipment worth more than 5 million US dollars.” people died in the process, Fedorov does not say in his telegram post.

A video on Telegram, presumably recorded by the aforementioned drone, only shows how bombs are dropped over stationary armored vehicles and they explode. “With a single drone, a T-80 tank, a 2C1 self-propelled howitzer and an MTU-90 armored bridge builder were turned into scrap,” Mykhailo Fedorov informs under this video.

Another T-80 tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the Ukraine War, here near Kharkiv. In the vicinity of Bakhmut, another armored vehicle was destroyed along with two other armored vehicles by just one drone. (Iconic photo) © IMAGO/Lev Radin

According to Federov, the tanks and howitzers were aimed at “positions of defense forces”. Russia, on the other hand, wanted to use the bridge construction vehicle to build supply routes, for example across reservoirs.

High material costs for Russia in the Ukraine war: More examples in August

On the same day, soldiers of the Ukrainian special operations forces are said to have also destroyed a Russian command and observation post on the Bakhmut front, reports the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. On Wednesday (30 August), Ukrainian forces also killed 58 Russian occupying forces and destroyed military equipment and two Russian army ammunition depots on the Tavria front. It was particularly expensive for the Kremlin in August, when the defense forces of southern Ukraine rendered harmless a Russian mobile coastal radar station worth 200 million US dollars Ukrainska Pravda. A counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army is currently underway. (zy)