A few days after a new edition is celebrated – the XL- Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025proof of what ABC of Seville It is an official sponsor, there are several parallel activities that the organizers of this event carry out. Something common, as in previous years during the days before the Hispanic marathon. And one those activities is none other than the 5K Breakfast Runan initiative that, for the fourth consecutive year, will take place.

This 5k Breakfast Run of the Zurich Marathon of Seville is contemplated as A warm -up careerbefore the great test of Sunday, February 23. In this way, those runners who wish, among the 14,000 who registered and exhausted the dorsals (including the extras), will be able to participate in This other previous test.

5K Breakfast Run – Zurich Marathon 2025

As in the previous three editions, the 5K Breakfast Run is celebrated on Saturday prior to Zurich Marathon in Seville. With which, this 2025 that warming test will be held Saturday, February 22. With respect to the schedule, as stated from the organization itself, this previous race will begin to the 09.00 hours; The maximum time to complete it is one hour, so The goal will close at 10 am. All people over 12 years old can participate in the 5K Breakfast Run.

Runners during the 5K Breakfast Run last year, in the Plaza de América



zurichmaratensevilla.es





This 5k Breakfast Run has A 5,000 meter circuitwith departure and finish in the Plaza de Américainside the María Luisa Park. In fact, the tour takes place through the areas around the park.









Departure: Plaza de América.

Complete return to the Plaza de América (leaving the square to the left).

Paseo de las Delicias.

Avenida de la Palmera.

Avenue of Cardinal Ilundain.

Manuel Siurot Avenue.

Avenida de la Borbolla.

Avenida de Portugal.

Cid glorieta (leaving her right).

Avenida Isabel la Católica (further route to the Plaza de España).

Plaza de España.

Covadonga roundabout.

Avenida de Don Pelayo.

Goal: Plaza América (leaving the square to the right).

This warming test prior to Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025 has A limit of 2,000 participants; They can collect their dorsals only at the corridor fair, which will be held in FIBES this Friday, February 21.