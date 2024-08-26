The fifth generation of mobile telephony or 5G is advancing slowly in Spain and its effects are not yet very noticeable by the user despite the fact that this technology was commercially launched in 2019. The reasons for this delay are varied, including the financial difficulties of the operators to face such a significant investment. Another obstacle has been the lack of definition of the frequency map that supports this technology. In total, the Administration has made four frequency auctions for the development of 5G networks since 2018, However, in February 2022 it had to undertake a complete reorganisation of the 3.5 GHz (gigahertz) band, which will support most of the traffic, and in June 2023 modify it again to expand the limits.

And when everything seemed to be settled and the frequencies distributed among the four major operators, the merger between Orange and MásMóvil in the spring of 2024 once again upset all plans. Masorange, the company born from the merger, is now on the way to solving the problem, although it must have the consent of the Ministry for Digital Transformation and the Civil Service. The Government also has to complete the UNICO Redes Activas program, the plan financed with European funds to bring real 5G to rural and less populated areas. Both processes – the reassignment of frequencies and the second phase of the UNICO program – are going to be completed immediately after the return from the summer holidays, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

The root of the problem is the limit imposed by the Government on the frequencies that a single operator could use, which in June 2023 was extended to 140 megahertz (MHz) for the 3.5 GHz band. Since Orange had 110 MHz and MásMóvil 80 MHz in that band, when they merged to create Masorange they had a total of 190 MHz, that is, 50 MHz more than permitted. Under the conditions set by Brussels to authorise the merger, Masorange reached an agreement in December 2023 with Digi to sell it 60 MHz for 120 million euros, of which 20 MHz were in the 3.5 GHz band. After this operation, Masorange still had 30 MHz left in that priority band.

To get rid of them, Masorange has reached an agreement with Telefónica to sell it 20 MHz for an undisclosed amount, but which will not in any case exceed the 40 million euros that it charged Digi, according to sources in the sector. The operation has not been officially announced because it requires prior authorization from the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. It is a bureaucratic process that will not encounter major difficulties, and it is expected that the department headed by José Luis Escrivá will give its approval probably next September, according to what this newspaper has learned from reliable sources.

Masorange will have more problems in placing the 10 MHz that it still has left after the sale of the aforementioned 40 MHz to Digi and Movistar. The natural candidate would be Vodafone, which only has 90 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band. But after its purchase by the Zegona fund, its new managers, with its CEO, José Miguel García, at the head, do not seem to be very interested in undertaking this investment. Their cost-cutting plans point in the opposite direction, that of reducing investment to a minimum. In fact, they have signed separate agreements with Telefónica and Masorange to share their fibre network and similar agreements for the use of 5G networks are not ruled out, according to sources in the sector.

Neither Digi nor Telefónica can opt for those 10 MHz because, although separately they have 20 MHz and 100 MHz, respectively, in the 3.5 GHz band, both companies sealed a wholesale agreement last July for the use of Movistar’s 5G network which, in practice, involves the sharing or mutualisation of frequencies. That is, for legal purposes, between the two they would already add up to 140 MHz, so they could not add 10 MHz more from Masorange.

5G will thus culminate the long administrative journey that it has gone through since the first auction of the 3.6 GHz band held in 2018, in which the Government raised 438 million euros, and which was followed by the tender for 20 MHz of that same band held in February 2021, for 42 million euros.In July 2021, the 700 MHz band was awarded for 1.01 billion euros. And finally, in December 2022, the 26 GHz band was awarded for 36.2 million. In total, the State has pocketed just over 1.5 billion euros.

UNIQUE plan

But it’s not all about fundraising. The Government launched the UNICO Redes Activas Programme to provide 5G coverage to more than 1.8 million inhabitants of small municipalities, financed with Next Generation funds from the European Union. The first phase was awarded last June for 508 million euros. Telefónica received the majority of the grants (298 million euros), compared to Orange (115 million) and Vodafone (66 million).

Now, the Ministry of Digital Transformation headed by José Luis Escrivá plans to convene, probably in the first meetings of the Council of Ministers after the summer break, the second phase of this program, endowed with 90 million euros. The plan will grant subsidies to the beneficiary companies for 90% of the cost of deploying 5G networks in the planned bands – 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz – in towns with less than 10,000 inhabitants.

Both private initiative and public tenders are expected to help accelerate the real development of 5G, a technology called to revolutionize not only communication between human beings but also the Internet of Things, since its low response time (latency) will allow devices to be connected almost in real time, from self-driving cars to robotic scalpels.

Companies and the Ministry of Digital Transformation presume that 5G coverage was at 85.4% of the population by the end of 2023. But they do not clarify which 5G they are referring to. Like any technological advance, however disruptive it may be, 5G is an evolution of the previous 4G generation. And it has several degrees of development. The most complete and the only one that allows all the advances is the standard Stand Alone or standalone 5G SA, where both the network core and the software are 5G. The other two versions are 5G NSA (No Stand Alone) and 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) which are nothing more than a disguised 4G. Well, 5G SA or autonomous 5G only reached a third of the population (33.4%) as of December 31, 2023.

Follow all the information of Five Days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda