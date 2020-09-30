The new 5G networks will necessarily require a change of phone. “For the moment, four manufacturers market around twenty models sold from 360 to 1200 euros each“, explains David Boéri on the set of 19/20 Tuesday, September 29. Operators must therefore make profitable the billions invested so” the packages will be gradually revised upwards in all discretion “, according to the journalist.

In reality, this is already happening with 4G, launched with the arrival of the fourth operator Free. “The price war has calmed down for two years and for two years, prices have been rising slowly“, specifies David Boéri. To go unnoticed, the main technique of operators consists of” iInclude new services in high-end packages“. Result: to benefit from it, subscribers are naturally encouraged to spend more.