Akim Oural, deputy mayor of Lille, and elected to the European Metropolis Lille for innovation and digital, returns for franceinfo on the consequences of the moratorium on the deployment of 5G voted on Saturday, October 10, 2020 by the municipality.

“We will undoubtedly have a debate at the Métropole de Lille on October 16”, says Akim Oural, deputy mayor of Lille, elected to the European Metropolis Lille for innovation and digital, after the vote of the capital of Flanders this Saturday, October 10 of a moratorium on the deployment of 5G on its territory.

franceinfo: Why did you vote for this moratorium?

Akim Ural: “I believe that what we defend in particular is innovation, social, environmental, economic and technological innovation, but not at any price. Innovation only has meaning if it is useful really a goal and a social and environmental progress. That is why, after many exchanges, many studies and having consulted a lot of partners, we decided to propose a democratic debate in the municipal council, Friday October 9, which allowed us to vote a moratorium. This is not at all a political decision. I have heard the reactions, in particular from the minister, who evokes a “tartufferie”. I believe that when we ask the mayors, I think that the minimum, it is to respect them and especially to make sure not to choose the invectives and the insults to answer questions which are questions of a general interest. That is what seems incomprehensible to me. On the scientific aspect, we ask enough questions z simple: why on the health aspect, the service will be available to citizens before the authentic ANSES report delivers its conclusions in 2021? We consider that these great specialists have their say in the possibility of reassuring the population which is worried about it. On the energy aspect, that also poses a question: with energy redundancy, we still have 3G, 4G and 2G, should we not reduce this energy equation and take advantage of this moment to ask these questions? And finally, the economic and social aspect: the economic impact is real: is the cost for citizens in terms of subscription, in terms of changing equipment, worth the cost of this technology? These are not dogmatic or postural questions: it is a question of common sense and which responds to our daily role, that is to say the general interest. “

Are you not afraid of falling behind, to avoid network saturation?

“I know this subject well, I work a lot on the question of networks. What I know is that before the technological question, there is the question of health. This is why we evoke the principle This precautionary principle, for us, it is fundamental since even the Minister concedes that there are still gray areas on this question of the precautionary principle. And frankly, at a time when we deviate with neonicotinoids, we can ask ourselves questions about what should be the role of a territory in this matter, and we take our responsibilities, we voted for this motion which allows us a moratorium on the issue of the installation of relay antennas. “

Does the moratorium voted by the Lille town hall also commit the Metropolis?

“We will undoubtedly have a debate on October 16 at the Metropolis, we will have a debate anyway. I refer to what Cédric Villani said two weeks ago, on the fact that the State is wrong to rush before to launch a societal debate on “what is the interest of such and such technology, in particular 5G.” Our subject in the Metropolis is to always be ahead of innovations that improve the the daily life of our inhabitants is really our objective. In this case, the debate that started in the City of Lille on Friday [tard dans la nuit] will absolutely have an echo in the Metropolis: once again, in the will of the general interest and the responsibility which is ours. That does not mean that things are written, it just means that we ask ourselves questions and that we will bring them to the 94 other municipalities of the Metropolis which are represented in this body. I think it’s pretty healthy for democracy to pick up on this subject. “