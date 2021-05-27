Telepresence, tele-education, greater telematic management of public emergencies, robots in large industrial areas… Innovation in this type of service is beginning to make a qualitative leap, almost like a bottle of cava about to be uncorked. Until now, there was a plug in that development. But the deployment of the 5G network makes it possible to unleash that still latent potential.

Carlos Jesús Bernardos, vice-president of 5TONIC, a technology innovation laboratory that, located in Leganés (Madrid), explains it, has become a reference throughout Europe: “5G is not 4G plus one”. A telecommunications network is deployed for the fifth time, yes, but unlike its predecessors it is not fundamentally a technical leap, such as increasing the speed of data transmission or better coverage. It is a paradigm shift. “The network ceases to be a mere means of transporting information and becomes an active agent,” says Bernardos. With 5G, the data that is being transmitted can also be managed together with the network itself thanks to the edge computing or computing at the edge: without the need for cables or devices with high processing capacity, information is monitored and optimized at the edge of the network itself, reducing the latency of the information to the imperceptible.

Another fundamental difference is that 5G technically allows the permanent connectivity of many more devices than its predecessors, opening the door to the Internet of Things. The result of all these advances is a “reliability environment” so high that it allows the management in the network of services as critical as public emergencies or rail networks. Or, directly, new services that until recently were only material for science fiction, such as driverless cars.

Pilot program with SAMUR and Madrid firefighters

There are really eye-catching use cases. For example, one of the 5G pilot programs that 5TONIC has developed, in collaboration with the Madrid SAMUR and the city’s fire department, demonstrates how to detect and intervene in the event of a heart attack without the need for a warning to be issued at the operations center.

It works like this: a device measures a person’s medical parameters, such as pulse, blood pressure or glucose and oxygen in the blood. If the indicators sound the alarm, they send the warning to the ambulance, without intermediate steps. Once in the vehicle, the medical staff wears augmented reality glasses that allow them, at all times, to attend to the patient’s medical indicators.

“The enormous density of always connected devices that allows us to handle 5G thus improves the detection of health emergencies,” explains Bernardos, vice president of 5TONIC. It is the Internet of things, but also edge computing: without the great computing capacity that exists at the edge of the network, the SAMUR would not be able to monitor the health of the patient at all times through augmented reality.

One of Ericsson’s R&D centers in Spain is located in Barcelona, ​​and it is precisely specialized in improving critical communications thanks to 5G. This technology represents an exponential leap in the transmission of voice, data and videos for critical networks, such as emergencies and defense, explains Elena Nistal. She is the director of the Ericsson R&D center in Madrid, a place that, with 35 years of history and currently some 600 employees of about twenty nationalities, has been the germ of data infrastructures for 4G and 5G networks by the that circulate more than 40% of all world mobile data. In addition, Ericsson has another R&D center in Spain, located in Malaga, where software solutions and advanced methodologies are developed for the design and optimization of mobile networks using artificial intelligence.

“Technologies such as 5G, in conjunction with artificial intelligence and the internet of things, are going to favor and accelerate a trend that was already beginning to emerge: the relocation of many industries,” they explain from DigitalES, a business organization that brings together main technology companies with a presence in Spain. But there are tasks to be done: “The most innovative companies do not find specialized profiles to fill all their vacancies. With the arrival of 5G and, in general, with the acceleration of the digital change that we are experiencing, we run the risk that the deficit of professionals will widen enormously ”.

5G, a path to professional renewal

“Technology and telecommunications are very dynamic fields, and any professional in this area who does not recycle becomes obsolete,” agrees Marcelo Bagnulo, director of the master’s degree in 5G networks at the Carlos III University of Madrid. Explain that this new generation of networks exacerbates that general principle. Simplifying, before the networks were a matter of management of hardware; Now, 5G functionalities are based on the cloud, cloud computing, “concepts far from traditional telecommunications training.”

In the master they work side by side with 5TONIC, experimenting with complex equipment to which not all professionals have access. Ericsson, together with other companies, collaborates with both the master’s degree and the experimentation laboratory, closing a circle that unites training, innovation and business. “To continue with our R&D centers of global reference we need talent, and for this our obligation is to collaborate to create a powerful ecosystem very close to the university world,” says Nistal. The multinational has collaboration agreements with more than 100 universities and academic institutions throughout Europe, such as the aforementioned Carlos III of Madrid and the University of Malaga.