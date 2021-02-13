The “digital economy” (complete digitization of manufacturing and services) already covers 40% of China’s GDP (US $ 6.9 trillion), and is growing 12.2% annually; and the core of the ‘digital economy’ is the link between the 3 major Internet platforms – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidú – and 5G networks, whose digital power is 100 times higher than 4G.

The cross between 5G and the 3 major digital platforms establishes the main impetus for the development of the “Internet of Things” (IoT), which is the essential manufacturing expression of the 4th Industrial Revolution, which would reach its full deployment in the next 10 years in China.

To this we must add that 5G is the greatest channeling instrument for “Artificial Intelligence” (AI), which is the decisive technology of this new stage of advanced capitalism. The People’s Republic already has 110 million 5G users (licenses were granted less than 1 year ago), and there are more than 100 million terminals, which cover 27 provinces and all cities and prefectures.

Ports, rail networks and all manufacturing also have 5G. Likewise, education and the health system have 5G. China has 1.2 billion Internet users on a population of 1,440 million inhabitants; and more than 90% of these users have mobile Internet, which have now started to turn to 5G.

Huawei, based in Shenzhen, leads the world in 5G, and it already has more than 40% of the global market for this technology. There are two exceptional advantages that Huawei has: on the one hand, it has immediate economies of scale for its products, with a domestic market that widely dominates and that constitutes the 2nd economy in the world (US $ 15.9 trillion / 17% of global GDP). And on the other, because it has a liquid investment capacity (immediately available) of more than US $ 100,000 million, which it allocates 40% or more to scientific and technological research and development (R&D).

That is why Huawei has become the center of the dispute between the US and China. for the mastery of advanced technologies, which is the core of the strategic competition for world power between the two superpowers. Says William Barr, former head of the Department of Justice and US Attorney General: “5G technology is at the center of the technological / industrial world of the 21st century; and its communication networks have become the central nervous system of the next generation of industrial Internet ”.

“This means,” says William Barr, “that it is the first time in history that the US is not leading the next technological era.” Barr’s calculation is that the business opportunities generated by 5G would amount to US $ 23 trillion in 2025, and that the “Internet of Things” (IoT), which is its main industrial manifestation, would encompass more than 90 billion “smart sensors” in industry and services.

It should be added that the jump to 5G multiplies by 15/20 gigabytes per second the upload and download of cell phones of this generation, with a latency – pause – of less than 10 milliseconds, practically synonymous with instantaneity.

This is what makes 5G the most advanced capitalist business infrastructure; And the characteristic feature of Huawei is that it leads this process in the world, except in the US. The United States bets on private investment to challenge Huawei for hegemony. The 3 major North American telecommunications companies (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile) will invest US $ 275,000 million in the networks of the new technology in the next 5 years, and will create 3 million highly qualified jobs in that stage, while establishing 800,000 5G sites throughout the United States, this is 4 times more than the current 4G.

This immense technological texture that is built in the world, especially in the US and China, is made entirely with the latest generation optical fiber, capable of channeling the virtual instantaneousness of Artificial Intelligence.

5G, Huawei, the US and China are the terms of the technological equation that decides the fate of the world in the 21st century.

