Recently Vivo V20 has been launched in India by the smartphone brand Vivo and the company has brought it at an initial price of Rs 24,990. In the launch event of this device, the company has also announced the Vivo V20 SE smartphone but its price has not yet been revealed in India. However, it has now been revealed that the company Vivo V20 Pro 5G is also coming next month. This phone can be launched by the end of November.

Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen has written on Twitter that the company Vivo V20 Pro 5G can be launched in India in the month of November. However, the launch date of the device has not been confirmed by the chain. This 5G smartphone has already been launched in markets like Thailand in Southeast Asia and now the company is going to bring it in the Indian market. This device is actually a rebranded variant of Vivo S7 5G launched in China a few months back.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD + resolution. The aspect ratio of this display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels is 20: 9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor has been given in Vivo V20 Pro 5G. With this, up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available. The phone has been launched in Midnight, Sunset Melody and Moonlight Sonata colors.

Talking about the camera setup, the 44-megapixel main selfie camera and 8-megapixel ultraviolet secondary sensor have been given in the notch found on the display of this device. At the same time, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel multifunctional camera and a 2-megapixel mono lens have been given on the rear panel. The phone has Android 10 based FunTouch OS 10. The phone has a 4000mAh battery, which comes with 33W fast charging.