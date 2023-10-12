The legal intelligence company LexisNexis recently revealed that Huawei would hold the lead in a tight competition for 5G patents, involving industry giants such as Qualcomm and Samsung. In the latest edition of their annual report on patent portfolios and related market values, LexisNexis said that 5G deals worth between $1 million and $100 million are being negotiated every week, although an annotation was added: the lack of transparency makes it difficult to clearly define volumes and market shares. LexisNexis’ analysis focused on which standards-essential patents are best positioned to dominate in the growing 5G market, placing Huawei, Qualcomm and Samsung in the top three, respectively, for both quantity and quality.

The top ten also included Ericsson, Nokia, LG Electronics, ZTE, Oppo, NTT and InterDigital. According to LexisNexis, experts have classified between 10% and 20% of standards-essential 5G patents as truly critical. The ranking of the top 50 patent providers was compiled through an internal evaluation of patent values ​​combined with contributions to the 3GPP standards and “pure” declaration counts. Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia have emerged as major contributors to 5G standards. Globally, the United States took the lead with more than 28,000 5G patent families granted, followed by China with approximately 26,000 and Europe with nearly 15,000. As of July 2023, the number of declared 5G patent families had risen to over 60,000, with approximately 30,000 granted in Europe or the United States, an increase of approximately 5,000 families per year.