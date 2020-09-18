Faced with the government’s action to manage the Covid-19 epidemic, Olivier Faure declares in the “4 Vérités”, Friday, September 18, wanting a little more consistency. “I will consult the elected officials, I will consult the doctors and then I will seek to make decisions which are coherent decisions from one end of the territory to the other. You realize that today you have departments where the we make a decision and in the neighboring department, which is sometimes 100 meters from where you live, there is a different decision. How do you want the rules to be respected? “, asks the first secretary of the Socialist Party. “For the same situations, the same answers”, he asks.

Regarding the closure of the Bridgestone factory in Béthune, in Pas-de-Calais, which employs more than 800 people, Olivier Faure hopes that in the future, in return for public money, companies will take a minimum of social and environmental commitments, to avoid social plans. Finally, on the issue of 5G, the boss of the PS joins the environmentalists and calls for a debate: “I ask that clarity be made. There are questions that arise. I am for technological progress when it is human progress. For the moment, we do not know.”