Rapidly expanding, the 5G network completes 2 years of operation in Brazil this Saturday (6) with availability exceeding the targets set by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The technology serves 27.9 million users in 589 municipalities.

According to Conexis Brasil Digital, an entity that brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies, providers not only met the 2024 target, but also brought forward more than 70% of the targets for 2025. Currently, all cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants have at least one operator that offers 5G.

Since 2021, when investments in the technology began, operators have invested R$116 billion. Because it operates at high frequencies, 5G requires small antennas, which means that five to ten times more antennas are needed than 4G.

On the same date last year, 5G was offered to just over 10 million users in 150 cities. According to Conexis, since then, more than 1 million lines per month have been enabled for the technology.

Anatel’s notice for the 5G auction requires the installation of the technology in all cities with over 500,000 inhabitants by July 2025 and in all locations with over 200,000 inhabitants by July 2026. By July 2030, the technology must be available in all Brazilian cities and in 75% of rural locations throughout the country.

Challenges

According to Conexis Digital Brasil, one of the reasons for the rapid expansion of the 5G network was the fact that the auction prioritized investments in the installation and expansion of the technology, instead of focusing only on who would pay the highest amount. Despite the rapid expansion, the entity cites challenges, such as outdated municipal laws that delay or prevent the installation of more antennas.

According to a survey by the Conecte 5G project, created by providers associated with Conexis, only 501 Brazilian municipalities have antenna laws aligned with the General Antenna Law. This represents less than 10% of Brazilian municipalities in compliance with federal legislation. Operators are calling for clearer rules and faster licensing to maintain the speed of signal expansion.

5G technology has an advantage over previous networks in that it requires the use of small antennas, which do not require towers and can be installed on the facades of buildings and even on poles and traffic lights, without interfering with the urban landscape. However, because it has a higher frequency and shorter wavelength, the network requires the installation of more antennas than other types of signals.