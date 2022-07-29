Anatel says the technology should reach all capitals by the end of August

The 5G technology frequency band was released in Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS) this Friday (29.Jul.2022). Initially, only some neighborhoods in the capitals will have the signal. According to the superintendent of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Vinicius Caram, the companies installed 50 antennas in João Pessoa, 103 in Porto Alegre and 155 in Belo Horizonte.

The numbers are above the minimum required by the 5G auction notice. In the case of the capital of Minas Gerais, the total is 80% higher than required.

ALL CAPITAL UP TO AUGUST

The 5G schedule, postponed in June, determines that all capitals have the technology in operation by the end of September. However, cities must receive 5G before that, according to Anatel’s adviser and president of the Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band), Moisés Moreira.

“The expectation we have is that all capitals will be released by the end of August”. The counselor does not rule out, however, the possibility of a new postponement in the schedule due to the process of cleaning the lane.

The EAF (3.5 GHz Band Management Entity), created by the auction winners, is responsible for installing filters to avoid interference and operationalize the vacancy of the frequency that will be used by 5G. Today, the so-called “C band” is used by corporate satellites and satellite dishes.

According to Moreira, EAF is currently working on cleaning the band in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador. He states that there is still no date set for the technology to start operating in these capitals. The next Gaispi meeting will be held on August 10, when the group must decide on new cities.

WHAT CHANGES WITH 5G?

Maximum download speed (in Gbps):

What does that mean?

Video calls without crashing

faster speed to download HD videos;

watch 4K movies via streaming services (Netflix, Amazon, Globoplay, etc).

Maximum number of devices connected simultaneously (per km²)

What does that mean?

Connection of several devices at the same time, which can be activated remotely, such as home appliances and security devices

Latency, i.e. the response time between the command and the execution of the action (in milliseconds)

What does that mean?