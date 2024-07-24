5G, the new technology now within everyone’s reach: prices have collapsed in 3 years

Access the 5G is much simpler today. What is 5G? The new generation mobile network now seems ready to definitively take over from 4G, both thanks to the simplicity with which it is possible to purchase a 5G smartphones (many models on the market support this technology, even in the low-end of the market) and for a significant increase in the number of offers. This second aspect has registered a significant acceleration during the first half of the year.

In fact, starting from February 2024, the number of operators with 5G offers has grown dramatically. Since the end of 2020, 5G has been an exclusive of TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE, Fastweb And Iliad. In recent months, however, the market has changed completely with several virtual providers now offering access to the new generation mobile network (Sky Mobile, Spusu, UnoMobile, ho. Mobile, LycaMobile, Tiscali Mobile and PosteMobile).

Each operator follows its own commercial strategy, offering 5G with dedicated offers or with specific options that allow you to “unlock” access to the new generation mobile network. The growth in the number of operators with 5G offers translates into an increase in the number of tariffs available to users, as well as a sharp drop in the average cost compared to previous years.

Confirmation comes from the data collected from the SOStariffe.it Observatory. The survey confirmed the possibility of accessing offers that are increasingly rich in Giga and, above all, increasingly cheaper, with many possibilities for activating a 5G offer for less than 10 euros per month.

5G is getting cheaper and cheaper

The number of rates with 5G included has increased dramatically and today the market offers dozens of 5G offers, with an average cost significantly lower than in the past. The July 2024 surveys, in fact, confirm that, on average, a 5G tariff today includes 211 GB per month at a cost of 11.77 euros per month.

Limiting the analysis to offers of less than 10 euros per month, a “psychological threshold” still of great relevance for the market mobile phonethe average rate now costs 9.09 euros per month, including 192 GB per month.

It is also interesting to note the difference with the Observatory’s findings from last March 2024, immediately after the launch of 5G by the first virtual operators. 5G rollout has led to a drop in prices (in March 2024, in fact, the average fee for 5G offers was 14.21 euros per month) but also in the Giga included (previously equal to 249 GB). Even the Giga of offers under 10 euros have registered a sharp drop compared to the 224 GB recorded during the month of March.

The differences with the previous three years

The change recorded this year compared to the data of previous years is evident. The increase in the number of operators (and, therefore, the number of offers) has reduced the average cost of 5G which, in 2021, was approximately 18.31 euros per month. In the space of 3 years, therefore, the average fee for offers that include 5G has decreased by 36%, making the use of the new generation mobile network much more accessible. The evolution of 5G tariffs over the last few years is summarized in the following table.