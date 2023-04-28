More than 80 cities in the country already have 5G internet. The number encompasses the 27 capitals and municipalities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, as informed this Thursday (27) by the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho.

In an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil, the minister said that 282 more cities now have the 3.5 GHz band released to implement the service. The release of the band does not imply the immediate installation of 5G networks in the locations. This is one of the steps in the installation schedule.

“Anatel [Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações] reported this week the cleaning of the strip of 282 cities. As soon as this happens, it means that municipalities are ready for operators to deploy 5G. Remembering that the deployment depends on the team of operators. They have a schedule of appointments through the auction,” she explained.

The Ministry of Communications estimates that, by the end of the semester, approximately 1,600 cities will have been released to receive the 5G network infrastructure.

Juscelino Filho informed that as of July this year, cities with the service will have one antenna for every 50,000 inhabitants. Currently, the installed antennas serve every 100,000 inhabitants.

“This infrastructure, which needs a lot of investment, is improving the quality of the 5G service in these municipalities. At the same time, it is installing in smaller municipalities based on a schedule”, he said. The forecast is for full coverage of the country by 2019.

The minister announced that 40 computers will be delivered this Friday to a school and social projects in Belém, Pará. The equipment was restored through the Computers for Inclusion Program, which provides for the installation of centers for the reconditioning of electrical and electronic equipment. The machines are donated to schools and health units, in addition to preventing their incorrect disposal.