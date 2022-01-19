5G, interferes with aircraft. Red alert of global companies

The era of 5G but it already is alarm for the possible interference of repeaters with aircraft in flight. World concern and company are triggered Emirates suspends flights to use. The company did not explain how long the flights will be suspended, but in fact all those scheduled until January 31st have been cleared. And in the meantime – reads the Republic – other companies, such as Air India and the Japanese Ana and Japan Airlines, have canceled flights to the US. The response that will depend on the evolution of the American response to the launch of the 5G system Emirates will give. But this decision, which involves one of the world’s transport giants, marks a sensational own goal for the United States, on the eve of the launch of the new technology. The risk, according to many companies, is that the installation of 5G could interfere with on-board systems.

The two big names in American telecommunications, – continues Repubblica – At & t and Verizon, they tried to reassure, but it was not enough, also because in this case the criticisms did not come from consumer associations, but from themselves airline companies: the managing directors of Delta, American Airlines, United Airlines and seven other commercial and cargo flight brands, such as UPS and FedEx, had long ago asked Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg to postpone the launch. The risk, they said, is seeing thousands of flights canceled for safety reasons. What happened on time. High Speed ​​Internet uses the so-called C-band frequencies, used by crews on board to measure altitude.

READ ALSO

Government, no cigarettes without the Green Pass. The new rules from February 1st

Quirinale, Berlusconi throws in the towel and retires. Resounding voice