5G in Rome, Gualtieri turns around and calls the telephone operators. The observations of the Antitrust and the interrogation of the UDC, Di Stefano, force the Campidoglio to “freeze” the contract to the Australians and to convene all the mobile telephone operators present in Italy.

Di Stefano writes: “Through a question, and subsequently in the Chamber in the presence of Mayor Gualtieri during the discussion on the adjustment of the budget of Roma Capitale, I posed the question of the lack of transparency relating to the 5G project financing proposed by a group of companies of which neither the names of the participants nor the economic-financial solidity are known. “In recent days” continues Di Stefano “the Antitrust intervened on the matter, asking the Campidoglio for ‘corrective measures necessary to restore the correct competitive dynamics with respect to the realization of the project’, and today we read with satisfaction that the mayor Gualtieri has called for the end of this month the telecommunications operators present in Italy for decades”.

“Now we want transparency”

Di Stefano again: “In a normal city” adds the councilor “these should logically have been the proponents of such an important project, or at least this meeting should have been held at the beginning of the process. But Rome, as we know, is a city in itself; in any case we hope that the shadows on this matter will gradually fade away, and simple normality will be restored in project management”.

