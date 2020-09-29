Huawei would have chosen the suburb of Strasbourg (Grand-Est) to set up its largest factory outside China. The Chinese phone giant is in talks with the region to find the perfect place to produce 5G antennas. “It is a factory which will be approximately 60,000m², it is the wish of the promoters who should make it possible to employ 300 people and which will manufacture electronic components allowing the development of Huawei products in Europe “, explains Jean Rottner, president of the region (LR). In Strasbourg, this establishment goes in contradiction with the positions of the new ecological mayor. In a column published in the JDD, Jeanne Barseghian expressed her doubts: “This decision comes without a climatic and environmental impact study.”

Can we welcome a company whose technology we do not wish to develop in its territory? “Technology questions and it is important that the debate takes place […] It is by exchanging with the company that we can make the best decision “, explains Pia Imbs, president of the Strasbourg Eurometropolis. Last July, the Minister of the Economy clarified France’s position: “We are not prohibiting Huawei from investing in 5G, we are protecting our national security interests”. Huawei could invest 200 million euros and create 500 jobs in the long term.

