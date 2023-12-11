Victória Ribeiro – Editora 3i Victória Ribeiro – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/victoria-ribeiro-editora-3/ 11/12/2023 – 23:23

By Victoria Ribeiro

With a history of 147 years and a portfolio that includes the development of iconic cell phones from the 2000s such as the T36 and the Walkman W800i, the first with bluetooth technology, the Swedish company Ericsson is today at the epicenter of a trend where everything that can be wireless will be wireless through the pioneering spirit of 5G technology. Despite geopolitical challenges and the macroeconomic slowdown in some markets, subscriptions to the fifth generation mobile network, ideal for the development of other technologies such as internet of things (IoT) It is generative artificial intelligenceare increasing globally.

The forecast is that they will reach 1.6 billion by the end of 2023, according to the latest edition of Ericsson's Mobility Report. In response to this flow, the prominent company in the telecommunications industry and also responsible for creating second to fourth generation networks, is focused on expanding debates and solidifying the legal basis to strengthen intellectual property. “Discussing patents is discussing innovation”stated Robert Earle, Vice President of Patent Assertion and Enforcement at Ericsson.

According to the executive, who has been part of the Swedish company's team for nine years, protecting and strengthening intellectual property rights drives the development of new businesses. “Companies are more likely to initiate new projects and products when they believe their creations will be protected”Earle said.

Furthermore, he states that the value arising from the concession contributes to a cyclical movement by being invested in additional innovation. Building on this, Ericsson has established strategic and profitable partnerships along the way. In August this year, the company announced the renewal of the Global cross-licensing of patents with Chinese giant Huawei.

“Talking about patents and intellectual property is the same as talking about innovation.”

Robert Earle, VP at Ericsson

The agreement, which covers essential patents on network infrastructure products and consumer devices, including third, fourth and fifth generation mobile networks, represents another step towards the standardization of telecommunications technologies and increases the financial expectations of the Swedish company, which expects to achieve revenue of US$1 billion through licensing by the end of 2023. “We are confident that revenues related to our portfolio of essential patents will continue to grow,” he said.

FIGHTS & AGREEMENTS

With more than 60 thousand patents granted over timeEricsson's history includes licensing agreements signed with other major players, such as Apple It is Samsung. The partnership with the American company came about, by the way, after a long legal battle.

While the owner of the iPhone claimed that the Swedish company wanted to intimidate it into renewing agreements, the former Sony Ericsson said that the North American multinational used its technology without permission.

For Earle, the main difficulty when it comes to licensing is the reluctance about paying fees. “The unlicensed user obtains a commercial advantage over their competitors, as they are able to operate with lower costs due to non-payments”said the executive.

After years of attempts to negotiate with companies that delay negotiationsthe only solution, most of the time, is the litigation. In Earle's opinion, to balance this issue, legal involvement is necessary.

And in this case, the Brazil scores point. “The Brazilian legal system uses injunctions or provisional payments to discourage profitable illicit activities. These legal remedies often work to enable concrete commercial negotiations and resolve disputes.”said the executive.

But there are always unpleasant surprises along the way. One example is the increased pressure for regulatory changes from, according to him, European and American automobile and technology companies. “There’s a lot of lobbying involved,” she said. “At first glance, the proposed changes may be perceived as benefits, but unfortunately this perception does not correspond to reality.”

In Earle's opinion, the mechanics of implementing proposed regulatory changes are often complex, unfeasible and clearly disruptive to the telecommunications industry.

The best way to avoid misuse of regulatory pressures, according to him, is to ensure that all interested parties have a voice before a decision is made. “Decisions based on consensus are usually the best. It’s important to ask ourselves what motivates someone to want to fix something that isn’t broken,” said Earle.

6G: the cyberphysical world of 2030

While 5G is one of the hot topics of the moment, mainly due to the possibility of high-performance interconnectivity with generative AI, IoT, edge computing and other applicationsO 6G is already being developed by Ericsson.

With speeds dozens of times faster than 5G technology, It is estimated that the new technology will reach the public around 2030 to enable possibilities that only exist in science fiction (until now), such as the internet of senses, immersive sports and communication through holograms.

Even though the fifth generation mobile network is still far from being fully applicable in Brazil, the country had a significant participation in one of the new features recently announced by Ericsson.

The Swedish company has patented a self-repairing solution for telecommunications antennas that should be used with future 6G networks. A self-healing, as the technology is called, was developed by the supplier's unit in Brazil, with the support of students from the Federal University of Pará (UFPA)and has the ability to join up to thousands of malleable microantennas using adhesive tape.

For Ericsson's Vice President of Patent Assertion and Enforcement, Robert Earle, the development of sixth generation technology implies an even greater need to discuss patent licensing.

“Revenues from licensing the use of intellectual property are used to reinvest in additional innovation. For example, even though 5G is in the spotlight, Ericsson is already developing 6G”said the executive. “This continuous cycle of innovation also benefits the consumer, as it encourages companies to provide the cutting-edge technology desired by the public”.