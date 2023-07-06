Bruno Pavani

The fifth generation mobile internet coverage, the so-called 5G, completes one year in Brazil this Thursday, 6.

5G coverage can guarantee a speed up to 25 times higher than the previous generation;

Signal expansion is essential for companies to invest in new products;

Innovations in augmented reality or the so-called internet of things depend on improving the signal in the country.

“At best, 4G reaches up to 40 MB and we already have several Brazilian municipalities where 5G exceeds 1 GB,” said technology and innovation specialist Arthur Igreja.

One year after implementation, all Brazilian capitals already have coverage, which is expanding to medium-sized cities and peripheral neighborhoods.

“The speed of implementation is even higher than expected by the schedule that had been established in the auction. The capitals already have them and the medium-sized cities too, many of them. And now we are starting to see implementation in smaller municipalities,” explained Igreja.

Expansion is the next step

Although all Brazilian capitals already have the signal, Igreja highlights that it will take a more effective policy from municipal governments so that the structure of the network

“What is still missing is a higher density of antennas, more coverage in the neighborhoods. There is still a considerable number of cities, 30% of Brazilian municipalities, but on the other hand, there is still a long way to go for it to be an absolutely effective coverage for people to be able to use”, explained Igreja.

5G is essential for innovations

In addition to the much higher speed, the expectation is that 5G can increase consumer access to new products and companies to new technologies so that they can expand their business.

Features that are still too expensive or demand a lot of signal to work, such as a more massive use of Augmented Reality or the so-called Internet of Things, can benefit greatly from a more extensive 5G coverage.

“For this type of application, good connection quality is essential. Just to mention augmented reality and mixed reality applications, which are very heavy, there is no way to do this with 3G and 4G. If we limit ourselves to the fact that the person is connected to a high-quality Wi-Fi, we end up pruning this possibility while traveling”, explained Igreja.























