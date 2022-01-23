Home page world

From: Lucas Maier

The rollout of the 5G network in the US is causing chaos. Not all aircraft types are allowed to land. Lufthansa also has to react because of this.

Frankfurt – Chaos on flights to the USA: Due to the start of the 5G network, Lufthansa* and Co. react. At the airport Frankfurt* other aircraft were used on several flights.

On Wednesday (01/19/2022) the mobile phone providers AT&T and Verizon launched their 5G network in the USA. For fear of disruption to flight operations, the 5G antennas were not put into operation at some airports, as the aerotelegraph portal reports.

Lufthansa affected: Due to 5G risks, not all aircraft are allowed to land in the USA

5G radiation could affect radar altitude measurements, airlines and airports fear. The authorities in the USA also issued special guidelines to rule out any risks.

These types of aircraft are not (yet) permitted under the new directive:

Boeing 777

Boeing 747-8

Airbus A340

However, various aircraft types were missing from the new release list. That led to chaos at Lufthansa and Co. at the airport Frankfurt* Some other types of aircraft had to be used for flights to the USA, as reported by Bussines Insider.

5G chaos also at Frankfurt Airport: Lufthansa has to cancel a flight to the USA

The airline Emirates had even canceled flights to nine destinations in the United States. As a result of 5G activation in the USA, a Lufthansa connection also failed at Frankfurt Airport. The connection between Frankfurt and Miami was affected. Other aircraft models could be used on the other Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt Airport to the USA.

As early as Thursday (January 20, 2022), Lufthansa was flying regularly to the USA again. Earlier, mobile operators in the United States announced that they would limit the rollout of the 5G network near airports. Two Lufthansa planes took off from Frankfurt Airport towards New York that day.

Lufthansa flies back to the USA: Despite 5G, Frankfurt Airport is flying back to New York

The introduction of the 5G network in the USA is problematic, since the radar altitude measurement of the aircraft could be disrupted. The network operators in the USA use different frequency ranges than the operators in Europe. In America, these are closer to those of the gauges. In addition, the transmission power in Europe is generally lower, as the aviation authority FAA had announced. (Lucas Maier)

