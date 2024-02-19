Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/19/2024 – 20:55

The BNDES approved financing of R$ 15.6 million to Clemar Engenharia for the development of technological solutions aimed at expanding the country's 5G mobile infrastructure. The development bank's support is provided with resources from the Fund for the Technological Development of Telecommunications ( Funttel). The cost will be calculated using the reference rate (TR).

The financing will allow the company to develop new solutions – such as poles, totems and underground boxes – to expand the country's 5G mobile infrastructure, according to BNDES. The company intends to launch products that reduce the visual impact and the space occupied by antennas, as 5G technology requires a greater number of signal distribution points.

Clemar, founded in 1970, offers engineering solutions. It has a service structure based in Florianópolis, an industrial unit in Palhoça (SC) and 13 branches in other regions of the country. It operates in works in the telecommunications sector, in refrigeration solutions for industrial processes, in data centers and mission-critical environments and in infrastructure works in the defense and security, electrical and oil and gas sectors.

According to the director of Productive Development, Innovation and Foreign Trade at BNDES, José Luis Gordon, “the telecommunications agenda, with the expansion of connectivity, is a priority for President Lula's government, as it promotes the expansion of skills for innovation and the generation of qualified jobs in the telecommunications sector”.

Clemar's investments in innovation may result in new patent filings or utility models associated with innovative products for the telecommunications sector. The solutions developed by the company also have the potential to reduce the consumption of inputs and the generation of waste, in addition to minimizing equipment safety risks, according to BNDES.