“We got off to a very good start in Italy, then we lost our edge and speed on 5G. The initial edge was somewhat lost because the sector is struggling given the enormous investments required: in general today Europe is lagging behind the United States and to China”. This was stated by the managing director of Vodafone Italia Aldo Bisio speaking at 5G Italy organized by the CNIT. In Bisio’s opinion, it would be appropriate “to intervene on the structure of the sector, it is necessary to allow for a phase of consolidation which is a guarantee of sustainability over time; a second step is to face the profound distortion whereby all the investments we have to make do not benefit the companies telecommunications” and this also affects the sustainability of the sector.

As for the discussion table announced by the government to explore issues related to the network of the future, “if we are invited to this table – replies Bisio – we will certainly participate; we have always expressed our willingness to be able to bring contributions and ideas. We are here to ensure that this new phase of telecommunications in Italy on the fixed network can unfold as soon as possible”, he concludes.