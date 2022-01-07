A software code is the key to the future of the car. There is no mention of a specific program, of a particular application; but of a real one ecosystem electronic and IT that will mark our automotive habits. The car is still fundamental to our lives; we do not know if it will still be like this in a few decades. In the meantime, however, the software seeks to keep it young, to offer new perspectives, to make it attractive to those born alongside search engines and social media. 5G, hyper connectivity, autonomous driving, radar and lidar, applications and ADAS, augmented reality: all elements of the car to come. Without knowing what kind of car it will be, exclusively resting on the ground but able to communicate with what is around, or even flying.

Let’s think for example of 5G: there is a lobby, 5G Automotive Association, which has set itself as its objective the search for government and private funding to be used in the search for the connected ‘network’ around cars. A software infrastructure with pedestrians, cars, scooters and bicycles that communicate through smartphone and vehicle signals; with traffic lights and cameras capable of managing traffic in real time; with safety systems capable of preventing accidents and reducing road deaths. Hundreds of companies from the automotive and software world are part of it.

Riccardo Luna, in Repubblica, wrote: “Cars are now more and more like smartphones with four wheels. The reason is clear: in order not to disappear, in a world that has chosen sustainability as its guiding light, the car must become more “intelligent”: better manage consumption, safety and even entertainment. Becoming indispensable again, as our smartphones are. The turning point was the connected car and it is not of today. The first device was perhaps the one mounted, in collaboration with Motorola, on a Cadillac that automatically started a call for help in the event of an accident: year 1996. The latest acceleration, however, was exponential: today a high-end automobile has around 150 electronic control units based on microprocessors capable of performing one hundred and fifty million lines of code who manage everything or almost everything, from cruising speed to braking to parking (which is why the global chip crisis is having such important effects on the sector). In short, once the software was only a small part of the car, today it determines its value for about 40 per cent“.